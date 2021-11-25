Emart Moyan outlet opening to customers tomorrow

KUCHING (Nov 25): The Emart Moyan Supermarket will open its doors to customers starting tomorrow.

The 12th Emart outlet in Sarawak will mark its opening at 9am with all essential needs under one roof, the supermarket company said in a press statement.

“We are excited to share this great news to all residents around Moyan, Matang, Malihah and Bau area. All essential items can be found under one roof not far from home.”

From tomorrow onwards, a series of promotions and super savers has been specially arranged for all Emart Moyan shoppers.

The supermarket’s upper and lower floors cover a total area of approximately 91,000 square feet.

A wide variety of fresh products like seafood, chicken and poultry are freshly sent to Emart Moyan daily for shoppers to get their daily essentials needs. All kinds of local & imported products such as fresh fruit and vegetables, dry condiments, bakery items, imported products, non-halal section, beverage, sushi and groceries products are available to be purchased at the lower floor of Emart Moyan.

Meanwhile on the upper floor of Emart Moyan, shoppers can get themselves varieties of baby accessories, and home essentials and accessories, DIY furniture, electrical, household, hardware and car accessories products.

Furthermore, personal care, laundry care and baby diapers departments will also be available on the first floor which aim to provide more convenience to residents around Moyan area.

Emart Moyan normal operation hours will be from 7am to 10pm daily, while the shopping mall operation hours from 9am to 9pm daily.

Varieties of tenant shops categories including pharmacy, food and beverages, toys, saloon, phone and accessories and home appliances will be available for customers to shop.

Furthermore, Guardian, Watsons and Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks are estimated to have its opening this coming December.

On top of that, starting from tomorrow until Dec 31 2021, with minimum spending of RM100 at Emart Moyan Supermarket, customers will be given free RM3 and RM5 discount vouchers, terms and conditions apply.

In conjunction with the Emart Moyan opening celebration, a special mascot appearance event for Superhero and Friends where free photo sessions with superhero cosplay will be available at first floor on Nov 26 to Nov 28 and Dec 3 to Dec 5.

Special roadshow booth to promote the homemade delicacies will be available on the first floor on every Friday to Sunday as well.

“Another great news is Maybank and MEPS ATM facilities will also be available soon in December in order to provide convenience to customers during shopping.”

“The public can also drop by the Emart Moyan membership counter located at the lower floor for Emart Membership inquiries. Shoppers can skip the queue by signing up as an Emart member through Emart online registration platform at https://member.emart.my/register,” the statement said.

For more information, log on to Emart official Website www.emart.my or Emart Malaysia official Facebook page www.facebook.com/EmartMY.