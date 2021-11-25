Fibre optic for all housing areas – Abang Johari

MIRI (Nov 25): The state government will supply fibre optic internet cable in all housing areas throughout the state, to complete the ‘ecosystem’ in today’s housing development that needs smooth internet access.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said this may be something new but the government is ready to follow current changes to ensure the people have easy access to the internet, irrespective of their location, especially for education and business.

“Another new utility that needs to be supplied at every housing area is fibre optic. By having good internet access, this will complete the required facilities in a housing area.

“It may be something new, but the state government always adapts to new changes and the Sarawak state government is a visionary government,” he said.

He disclosed this in his address at a ceremony to witness the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) and Naim Group of Companies as well as the groundbreaking for Vista Perdana Phase 3 yesterday.

Also present were federal Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican and state Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

On a related matter, Abang Johari said to help the people especially those from the B40 group and small traders purchase their own house or acquire loans, the state government has set up its own finance company known as Mutiara Mortgage & Credit.

He said through the facility, many people will be able to buy and own a house.

“We may be the only state government that has this facility. I am not afraid to help them with deposit upfront because Sarawak’s profit is increasing.

“When we make profit, we can manage our finance and economy well, therefore, we can give back to the people,” he said.

Abang Johari added that, starting last year, the state government has implemented a new housing policy for the people, by covering the cost of earth piling, electrical wiring and water piping system, as well as providing tar-sealed road with concrete drainage system.

“When all these are completed, only then we build the house. Buyers only need to pay the price of the completed house. The rest are covered by GPS (state government).

“Normally, the cost for these basic facilities can go up to RM150,000 for each house lot and the house itself will cost another RM150,000. But when they get a house based on this policy (partly covered by the government), they only need to pay RM150,000 (cost of house only),” he said.

He added that this was a new approach which was introduced last year, and among the successful housing projects implemented under this policy were in Kampung Kemuyang in Sibu, at Sungai Bedaun in Kuching, and the latest one involving 70,000 lots in Bintulu yesterday.

For Miri, he said a location has been identified for similar project.

Abang Johari said that efforts to develop such housing are vital to accommodate the increase in migration of people from rural areas to urban areas throughout the state.