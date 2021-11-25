Let’s not forget your dad also jumped from SUPP, Wong reminds Chong

KUCHING (Nov 25): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen has been reminded that his father Chong Siew Chiang was once also a Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) member.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said as such the younger Chong should have learnt from his father’s decision to join the DAP before accusing other leaders of being frogs.

“We recognise that DAP has been in Sarawak for nearly 50 years and came in to offer itself as an alternative to SUPP which has lost its direction and purpose in Sarawak politics,” Wong said in a press statement today.

“Hence we would like to gently remind YB Chong to refrain from speaking so highly of himself or DAP on rejecting ‘frogs’ and giving the notion that he is on high moral ground or being so judgemental about anyone and everyone who changes political parties.”

Wong said while it cannot be denied that a few bad apples can spoil the whole basket, Chong should refrain from tarring every leader or politician with the same brush.

“If he is so insistent, perhaps he should then denounce his own father who jumped from SUPP, a Sarawak-based party, to join DAP – a Malaya-based party – and was accused by SUPP of sabotaging the chief minister, the late Tun Abdul Rahman Ya’akub,” said the Bawang Assan assemblyman.

“Of course, that was history and we do not wish to open up old wounds as we have the highest respect for senior Chong and believe that he jumped from SUPP to join DAP purely on matters of principle as, in his own words: ‘SUPP had become different. They were no longer fighting for the interests of the Chinese.’ The party was fighting for an independent university, and had also vowed to use the party’s logo in elections, but they (party leaders) just changed overnight.”

While others say he quit because he did not get a ministerial post, Wong said had he only wanted to be a minister he would not have left SUPP.

“It is indeed a matter of principle and PSB subscribes to the very same cause that senior Chong had fought for on a different political platform without compromising our principles,” he said.

According to him, Ba Kelalan incumbent Baru Bian and Batu Lintang incumbent See Chee How joined PSB based on their stand that Sarawak must come first.

He added that when a party’s leadership and objectives create conflicting loyalties and run contrary to one’s principles and loyalty to Sarawak, it made sense for Sarawakian political leaders – who had been sacked or left their Malayan-based parties – to join forces with like-minded Sarawakians to continue their fight for a better Sarawak without being shackled by the ‘centralised’ policies and political narratives of Malaya-based parties or coalitions not aligned with Sarawak’s unadulterated acceptance way of life as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Let us not be distracted by taking pot-shots at each other but rather, strive to replace the tottering GPS government with an administration that can deal efficiently with a post Covid-19 challenged economy,” he added.