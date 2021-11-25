Malaysia records 37 more Covid-19 deaths, including nine brought-in-dead

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 25): Malaysia reported an additional 37 deaths due to Covid-19 as of midnight, including nine who died before reaching hospitals.

Data from the Health Ministry shows that the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia since the pandemic began stands at 30,147. This includes 6,096 who were dead on arrival at hospitals.

Over the last two weeks, Malaysia had 16 Covid-19 deaths for every one million people.

Over the same two week period, Terengganu had the highest number with 49 Covid-19 deaths per one million people, followed by Sarawak at 24 per one million people, Kelantan at 23, with the others higher than the national figure being Kedah (20), Melaka (19), Perak (18), and Negeri Sembilan (17).

In the past seven days, the 326 Covid-19 deaths recorded in Malaysia involved 78 aged 80 and above, 85 each for those in the 70 to 79 and 60 to 69 age groups, 45 who were aged 50 to 59, 24 aged 40 to 49, eight aged 30 to 39, and one in the age group of up to four years old.

Infections by state

Out of the 5,755 new Covid-19 cases reported yesterday, the highest cases were recorded in Selangor at 1,511, followed by Sabah (622), Kelantan (590), Johor (486), Kuala Lumpur (400), Pahang (376), and Kedah (358).

The rest are Penang at 270 new cases, Terengganu (231), Perak (219), Negeri Sembilan (202), Sarawak (192), Melaka (191), Perlis (43), Putrajaya (37), and Labuan (27).

The new infections reported yesterday brought the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases recorded in the country to 2,602,835.

A total of 5,082 new recoveries were recorded in Malaysia yesterday, which means 2,503,427 have so far recovered from Covid-19.

As of midnight, there are now 69,261 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, with 80.4 per cent under home quarantine, 10.9 per cent in quarantine treatment centres, and 7.9 per cent hospitalised.

Another 0.3 per cent of the active cases, or 236 patients, were admitted into intensive care units without requiring respiratory support. The remaining 0.4 per cent or 270 patients in ICUs had to be intubated. — Malay Mail