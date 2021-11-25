Malaysia, Singapore remain committed to resolving maritime boundary issues

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 25): Malaysia and Singapore remain committed to resolving maritime boundary issues between the two countries, including the implementation of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Judgment on Pedra Branca, Middle Rocks and South Ledge.

This was stated in a joint press statement issued by Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and his Singaporean counterpart Dr Vivian Balakrishnan after the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Technical Committee (MSJTC) met virtually on Tuesday to continue discussions on the sovereignty over the three islets.

The statement said the ninth meeting had endorsed the Terms of Reference (TOR) for the Sub-Committee on Maritime Boundary Delimitation of Pedra Branca, Middle Rocks and South Ledge and the Sub-Committee will continue its work in accordance with the TOR.

The Meeting agreed that the Tenth MSJTC Meeting will be hosted by Malaysia in 2022, the statement added.

The Malaysian delegation was led by Foreign Affairs Ministry Secretary-General Tan Sri Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob while the Singapore delegation was led by Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Chee Wee Kiong. – Bernama