Minggu Saham Digital 2021 closes on positive note

KUCHING (Nov 25): Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) on Tuesday (Nov 23) night concluded its annual financial literacy flagship programme Minggu Saham Digital (MSD) with resounding success, having recorded more than 1.5 million views over seven days, and more than 5 million engagements across its social media channels.

The week-long edutainment event, themed #laburbersama, was geared towards enhancing financial literacy amongst Malaysians of all ages, through various online activities.

PNB President and group chief executive Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn said, “I would like to convey our utmost gratitude to everyone involved, especially participants who made MSD 2021 a most enjoyable event.

“All of our programmes throughout the week continue to be available on MSD’s Facebook and YouTube channels. We hope that participants have managed to gain new knowledge from their experience with us and continue to support our financial literacy efforts.”

The official MSD website was frequented one million times with the Jom… Kira Duit contest receiving 307,000 submissions from over 9,000 participants.

Millions of viewers were provided the opportunity to win prizes worth more than RM500,000 by participating in contests held pre- and during MSD. The winners and contest prizes are:

1. For the Jom… Kira Duit contest:

First prize – Hyundai Kona 2.0 Standard

Muhamad Ramli Ab Rahman, Kuala Lumpur; Second prize – Toyota Yaris 1.5G (AT)

Filzah Haziyah Ahmad Shah, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah; Third prize – Perodua Ativa 1.0 Turbo AV

Mohd Shahril Amin Shahdan, Teluk Intan, Perak; Fourth prize – Honda CB250R motorcycle

Abdul Hamid Hasan, Jitra, Kedah; and A total of eight (8) winners walked away with Honda Dash 125

motorcycles, of which five (5) were Ringgit Emas winners.

2. The daily Live Trivia contest recorded 4,592 participations.

3. There were also 2,400 Daily Lucky Draw winners.

Ahmad Zulqarnain also expressed his appreciation to the corporate partners who had been instrumental in ensuring that MSD 2021 continues to be one of the largest financial literacy events in Malaysia.

MSD’s Rakan Premier partners are Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank), Sime Darby Plantation Berhad and UMW Holdings Berhad. Sime Darby Berhad, Sime Darby Property Berhad, S P Setia Berhad, Malaysian Industrial Finance Berhad (MIDF) and Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sendirian Berhad (Perodua) are Rakan Utama; whilst MNRB Holdings Berhad, Duopharma Biotech Berhad, Velesto Energy Berhad and Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) are in the Rakan category.