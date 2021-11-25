Opposition MPs, claiming discrimination in devt funding, suggests ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ reeks of hypocrisy

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 25): Several federal lawmakers today panned the Keluarga Malaysia concept as a hypocritical slogan after claiming they had been excluded from receiving development funding for their constituencies.

Members of Parliament who are not with Pakatan Harapan claimed they had been discriminated against over their refusal to recognise the “memorandum of understanding” signed between the main opposition coalition and the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Kubang Pasu MP Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah (Pejuang) raised the matter in the Dewan Rakyat during Question Time this morning, in response to the assertion by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister Department (Special Tasks) Datuk Mastura Mohd Yazid that the Keluarga Malaysia concept espouses inclusivity.

“This idea of Keluarga Malaysia must begin in the Dewan Rakyat itself,” Amiruddin said.

“Elected representatives are elected and chosen by the people, therefore they deserve to receive equal and fair treatment. If you are to give (development) allocation then you should give it to all. Only then will this Keluarga Malaysia concept make sense,” he added.

Mastura told the House earlier that inclusivity and equality are among the core pillars of Keluarga Malaysia, the policy hallmark of the Ismail administration.

The deputy minister responded to Amiruddin by agreeing that Putrajaya’s policy must be reflected in the House first, but skirted addressing the Pejuang MP’s criticism directly.

She said the Ismail-led government is “continuously trying to work towards” honouring the MoU and “that you must be a part of the agreement and that’s where the allocation will be channeled through”.

Her explanation drew condemnation from several Opposition MPs.

Datuk Mahfuz Omar, MP for Pokok Sena (Amanah), suggested the blocking of development funding for certain MPs was akin to saying their constituents were not members of the Malaysian family.

“Are you saying they are not a part of Keluarga Malaysia?” he asked.

“This is a matter of the people, not about (the political positions) of their MPs,” he added.

Pejuang and Warisan elected representatives had stayed out of the negotiations that led to the penning of the MoU.

They condemned the blocking of funding to their constituencies as a form of political vendetta.

PH leaders said the MoU was a bilateral agreement for a conditional political ceasefire meant to facilitate economic recovery and battle the Covid-19 pandemic. – Malay Mail