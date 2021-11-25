PDP wants BN direct candidate seats back, says Tiong

MIRI (Nov 25): The Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) has sounded its intention to contest in its ‘traditional’ seats, which were allocated to Barisan Nasional (BN) direct candidates in the 2016 Sarawak election.

PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the party had done its best to speak up and propose the number of seats it should have.

“I’ve already done my best, but what is important is that I do not want to ‘gaduh-gaduh’ (fight) but I want to remember us as a team.

“Hopefully other people do not sideline us. That is all,” he told The Borneo Post last night.

The three traditionally PDP seats allocated to BN direct candidates in the last polls were Batu Danau, Bekenu, and Pakan.

“We try to get back what SPDP or now known as PDP had. We should get back whatever number we should have.

“If we don’t get what our number is, hopefully in the near future, we want to get it because we feel that power sharing, consensus, and understanding must be there,” he stressed.

According to Tiong, as PDP president, he is being considerate and doing what is best for the party.

“Hopefully nobody tries to sideline me. You want to sideline me, you try to ‘kill’ others; I will do what I need to do to protect my party,” he said.

PDP’s other traditional seats are Tasik Biru, Krian, Kabong, Marudi, and Ba Kelalan.

The incumbents for Batu Danau – Paulus Palu Gumbang, Bekenu – Datuk Rosey Yunus, and Pakan – Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom were formerly SPDP members. They have since joined PBB.

Last night, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg confirmed that Rosey, along with the incumbents for Lambir (Ripin Lamat), Piasau (Datuk Sebastian Ting), Senadin (Datuk Lee Kim Shin), and Marudi (Datu Penguang Manggil) will defend their seats in the 12th Sarawak election on Dec 18.

On another note, Tiong, who had just returned from a four-day trip to Ba Kelalan on Wednesday, said he would meet with federal Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong to discuss the possibility of increasing Rural Air Services (RAS) flights to several sectors here in anticipation of the state polls.

He said the limited flights to Lawas, in particular, were among issues raised by villagers during his visit to the constituency.

“Next Sunday, I will go back (to KL), I want to talk to the MOT to see what is the best thing we can do.

“To me, the most important thing is that there are available aircrafts and that to make sure the people can travel safely,” he said.

As the Brunei border is still closed, voters from Limbang and Lawas will have no choice but to travel by air.