Petra Jaya man discharged not amounting to acquittal in sex assault of teen granddaughter

KUCHING (Nov 25): The Sessions Court here today gave a discharge not amounting to an acquittal to a man from a charge of sexually assaulting his granddaughter.

Judge Jason Juga made the decision after allowing an application by deputy public prosecutor Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan because the victim could not be found.

The accused was charged under Section 14 (d) of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and caning.

According to the facts of the case, the 59-year-old accused allegedly committed the act against his then 15-year-old granddaughter on May 26, 2020 at his house in Petra Jaya.

The accused allegedly touched the victim’s body inappropriately.

On Aug 6, 2020, he pleaded not guilty when charged in court.

The accused was represented by counsels Steven Beti and Gerald Donald.