Sarawak polls: PH Sarawak parties to use own logos to contest, says Chong

KUCHING (Nov 25): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak parties will use their respective party logos to contest in the coming 12th Sarawak election.

PH Sarawak Chong Chieng Jen in a media conference today said the Democratic Action Party (DAP) will use its rocket logo while Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) will use their respective party logos.

Asked whether the state PH had finalised its candidates, Chong, who is also DAP Sarawak chief, said: “We are leaving it to the respective parties to decide on their respective candidates.”

He, however, added that PH Sarawak will adhere to the agreement earlier where PKR Sarawak would contest in 47 seats, and DAP Sarawak and Amanah Sarawak in 26 and nine seats respectively.

When asked, the Kota Sentosa incumbent did not give a breakdown on the seats that the three PH Sarawak parties are vying for.

“It has been broken down already,” he replied.

Prior to the media conference, Chong said the seat allocations agreement among PH Sarawak parties for the 12th Sarawak election was still binding despite the leadership change in PKR Sarawak.

Early this year, he announced that PKR Sarawak would contest in 47 seats, DAP Sarawak 26 and Amanah Sarawak nine, with details.

The 47 seats that PKR Sarawak will be contesting in were Opar, Tanjung Dato, Pantai Damai, Tupong, Satok, Batu Lintang, Asajaya, Serembu, Tarat, Tebedu, Sadong Jaya, Simunjan, Lingga, Beting Maro, Balai Ringin, Bukit Begunan, Engkilili, Batang Ai, Saribas, Layar, Bukit Saban, Kalaka, Krian, Daro, Pakan, Meluan, Ngemah, Machan, Nangka, Dalat, Tellian, Balingian, Tamin, Kakus, Katibas, Belaga, Murum, Jepak, Bekenu, Lambir, Marudi, Telang Usan, Mulu, Bukit Kota, Batu Danau, Ba Kelalan and Bukit Sari.

DAP Sarawak’s 26 seats were Tasik Biru, Padungan, Pending, Kota Sentosa, Batu Kitang, Batu Kawah, Stakan, Mambong, Kedup, Bukit Semuja, Simanggang, Repok, Meradong, Bukit Assek, Dudong, Bawang Assan, Pelawan, Pelagus, Bukit Goram, Baleh, Tanjong Batu, Kemena, Samalaju, Piasau, Pujut and Senadin.

The nine seats that Amanah Sarawak would be contesting in were Demak Laut, Samariang, Muara Tuang, Gedong, Sebuyau, Kabong, Kuala Rajang, Semop and Jemoreng.