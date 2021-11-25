Sarawak polls: PKR Sarawak to field candidates in Balingian, Tellian and Dalat

SIBU (Nov 25): Parti Keadlilan Rakyat (PKR) will be fielding candidates for Balingian, Tellian and Dalat in the upcoming 12th Sarawak state election.

Mukah branch PKR chief Abdul Jalil Bujang said the three candidates were specially shortlisted based on their performance after the last 14th General Election in 2018.

“However, we will wait for our president (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) to make the announcement soon,” he told Utusan Borneo.

Abdul Jalil said PKR Mukah is all geared up and fully prepared for the election.

“We are ready to go to the polls and are fully prepared with our election machinery.”

He hoped that all PKR members and supporters would stand behind the three candidates in Mukah to win the election.

For the Balingian constituency, PKR started to field its candidate since the 9th General Election in 2006.

In the last State Election in 2016, PKR did not contest in the seat to give way to the Parti Amanah Negara (PAN) candidate.

PKR also fielded candidates for both Tellian and Dalat seats in the last state elections. However, they did not do well.