Self-employed man claims trial to outraging modesty of cousin in Padawan

KUCHING (Nov 25): A self-employed man claimed trial at a magistrates’ court here, yesterday after he was charged with outraging the modesty of his female cousin.

The accused, Tery Butcher Mamu, 31, allegedly committed the offence at a longhouse in Padawan about 7.30pm on Nov 18.

According to the charge sheet, the accused had invited his cousin, 30, to a drinking session where he allegedly touched her buttock.

She lodged a police report which led to his arrest, and was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code which provides for jail that may extend to 10 years, or with fine, or with whipping, or with any two of such punishments on conviction.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar set Jan 6 next year for case management.

The accused, who was not represented by a counsel, was given bail of RM1,500 with one local surety.

Inspector Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted in the case.