Seven contractors rescued from sinking boats

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 25): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) rescued seven contractors after their boats sank off the waters in Kimanis on Thursday.

MMEA Sabah and Labuan director First Admiral Datuk Hj Mohd Rosli Abdullah said the Kota Kinabalu Maritime Rescue Sub Center (MRSC) received a distress call at 12.06pm informing of the incident and immediately deployed two vessels, KM Ikhlas and Pengawal 39, to the location.

“Information received stated that a four-meter iron boat had completely sunk, while a second 10-meter boat was about to sink as well.

“The MRSC managed to get hold of the victims and instructed them to wear their safety jackets as our rescue vessels were on the way.

“Upon arrival, we saw seven people standing on the almost sunk boat and immediately carried out a rescue operation,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Mohd Rosli said all the seven crewmen were counted for and in safe condition. They were then taken to the MMEA Sepanggar jetty and given outpatient treatment.