Social activist urges EC to release SOPs, guidelines for S’wak polls soonest

KUCHING (Nov 24): Social activist Voon Shiak Ni has urged the Election Commission (EC) to release their standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for the upcoming state election as soon as possible.

Voon said this is to enable political parties to formulate their campaign strategies to be in line with the SOPs and be prepared for all the safety measures that will be put in place.

“I wish to remind the public and members of political parties to adhere strictly to the SOPs and guidelines while conducting their election campaign to reduce risks of causing the spread of Covid-19 in the community. Be reminded that we are still living with virus and not out of the woods yet,” she said in a press statement today.

Voon said she supports the call for campaigns during the upcoming state election to go virtual, similar to what was done in Singapore last year during their national election.

“Of course, for a level playing field, all political parties need to be given a fair access to air time and screen time via the national mainstream media like radio and television channels,” she added.

Meanwhile, Voon also urged the elderly and the high risk groups to get their vaccine booster jab as soon as possible for better protection against Covid-19.

“It was reported that around 40 per cent of the people did not show up for their jab after their appointment was given under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

“The Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin also reiterated his warning on Nov 22 that hospital admissions were on the rise recently and urged people to get their booster vaccines.”