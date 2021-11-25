Tiong coy on possibility he’ll stand in Dudong

SIBU (Nov 25): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has remained coy on whether he will contest in the Dudong constituency for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) during the 12th Sarawak election.

Rumours are rife that the Bintulu MP is eyeing the seat as he has been actively moving around on the ground.

“Don’t worry. When the time comes, I will tell you,” he said when asked to verify his intentions.

He had earlier visited the Sentosa area and also Lorong 18, Jalan Salim to inspect drainage and infrastructure facilities, accompanied by PDP Dudong chairman Teo Boon Siew and treasurer Simon Wee.

On fellow GPS coalition member Sarawak United People’s Party’s (SUPP) claims that the seat traditionally belongs to the party and those from outside Sibu or ‘parachute’ candidates should not stand in Dudong, Tiong refused to comment.

“Whether parachute candidate or not, I will also tell you when the time comes,” he said.

PDP Central Region vice chairman Wong Hua had previously described Tiong as a true local Sibu man, despite being Bintulu MP.

Although GPS has yet to announce its list of candidates, SUPP Dudong chairman Wong Ching Yong has already purchased his nomination papers.

The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman has also been moving around the Dudong constituency and voiced his intentions to win the seat for GPS.

GPS’ other component parties are Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

The coalition has stated it would not allow candidates from its components to contest against each other in the election.