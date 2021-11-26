14 attend dialogue session with CVLB chairman

MIRI (Nov 26): Fourteen representatives from northern zone commercial vehicles licensing associations attended a dialogue session with chairman of Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (CVLB), Ripin Lamat yesterday.

They included members of lorry, taxi, rental car and school bus associations.

The session was a platform to gather views, feedback as well as share problems faced by the members.

It was also held to foster collaboration and understanding between CVLB Sarawak and the associations.

“The findings and feedback from this dialogue session will be used as a guide for the improvement of policies and regulations related to commercial vehicle licensing in Sarawak,” said Ripin.

He added that similar dialogue sessions would be held in Kuching tomorrow, for those in the southern zone.

CVLB is also planning to hold dialogue sessions for the central zone which covers Sibu, Mukah, Sarikei and Kapit, next year.

Meanwhile, Ripin said this year CVLB Sarawak was entrusted to distribute the government’s one-off assistance under the Perlindungan Ekonomi dan Rakyat Malaysia (Permai) and Program Strategik Memperkasa Rakyat dan Ekonomi (Pemerkasa).

The RM500 financial aid each was given to taxi, rental car, school bus, tour bus and e-hailing drivers to help lessen their burden during the pandemic.

A total of 4,140 people benefitted from the Permai initiative while 4,094 benefitted from the Pemerkasa initiative.

CVLB Sarawak director Masitah Annuar, JPJ Sarawak director Norizan Jili head of Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Supt Alexson Naga Chabu, CVLB Sarawak deputy director Razami Mohamad Jamali and CVLB Sarawak senior officers were also present at the dialogue.