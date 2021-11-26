Abg Jo: Hulu Kabong village extension scheme will cater to Kabong’s increasing population

KABONG (Nov 26): The Hulu Kabong Village Extension Scheme (SPK) is set to provide 200 housing lots to cater to the needs of Kabong district’s increasing population, particularly residents of villages around Kabong Bazaar, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that one lot each would also be allocated for a Sesco substation; commercial and cottage industry; a surau; and a kindergarten.

Abang Johari added that he had approved an allocation of RM30 million for acquiring and developing the 61-acre site for the proposed SPK project in Oct 2018 and was glad that all the ground work which commenced in March 2019 had been completed earlier this month.

“For a start, 50 of the lots are set aside to be developed by the Housing Development Corporation under the Rumah Spektra Permata programme,” he disclosed when officiating at an earth-breaking ceremony of the 0.81 kilometre access road here today.

Construction of an access road is an integral part of the proposed Hulu Kabong SPK as it would link the site with Kabong Bazaar and provide leeway for provisions of electricity and water supply.

Abang Johari said that he had approved an allocation of RM7 million for the construction of the road when he visited Kabong in Oct earlier this year and came back today to perform the earth-breaking ceremony.

Meanwhile, according to statistics released by the Land and Survey Department, a total of 882 lots had been made available through the implementation of seven SPK in the Kabong district to date.

Some 433 lots had been given out to eligible applicants and another 449 are still available.

As for Betong division, a total of 2,729 lots were made available through 20 SPKs and from that figure, 1,512 lots have been taken up, the statement further disclosed.

Betong division has also implemented a resettlement scheme where all available 189 lots have been taken up.

