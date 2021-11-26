All voters must exercise their rights on polling day – PSB man

KUCHING (Nov 26): All Sarawakian voters must exercise their rights to vote in the coming 12th state election, as it can influence government policies.

In stating this, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Kota Sentosa branch representative Datuk Dr Lau Pang Heng reminded that voting is a catalyst for change, and in a democratic country, everyone can vote, vote for change for the better and they should not relinquish their rights.

“If we do not vote during Sarawak’s state election, then we give away our right to influence government policies,” he said in a Facebook Live session recently with the topic ‘Every Vote Counts!’.

“We will continue as the past 58 years to remain silent despite the federal allocation of the Development Fund to Sarawak. For 2022, Federal allocated only 1.39 per cent of the RM332.1 billion. If we do not vote, Sarawak will continue to receive only five per cent of our oil revenue from Putrajaya,” he said.

At the same time, he also addressed the public’s Covid-19 fear during polling day, which he said is safer than going out to eat in public.

This is because during voting, voters wear facemasks, sanitise their hands, and maintain social distance, he added.

Lau was joined by PSB Stakan representative George Young and Batu Kitang representative Liu Thian Leong.

On the projected voter turnout, he hopes that more voters will come out to vote this coming Dec 18.

In the 2016 Sarawak election, 67.91 per cent of the voters in Kota Sentosa turned up to vote, 73.01 per cent of the voters in Stakan turned up to vote and 70.06 per cent of the voters voted in Batu Kitang.

“We urge every registered voter to come in full force to vote on December 18 so that the percentage of voters casting their votes can be much higher than 2016.”

He also urged Undi18 youth and the 665,800 persons who may become registered voters automatically by January 1, 2022 to encourage their family members to cast their votes so that their voices can be heard too.