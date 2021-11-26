Body of girl missing from capsized boat found in Sandakan

SANDAKAN (Nov 26): A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing and feared drowned at Kampung Semawang Batu 19, here on Thursday, was found on Friday.

A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Department said the victim’s body was found by villagers at 12.18pm, about 400 meters from where she was last seen on Nov 25.

“The victim’s body was taken to the shore before handing it to the police for further action,” said the spokesperson on Friday, adding that the search and rescue operation ended at 1pm.

The victim was reported missing and feared drowned when the boat she and three others onboard capsized while on the way to Kg Semawang Darat from Kg Semawang Laut around 6pm on Nov 25.

The three survivors were rescued by villagers but the victim was reported missing.