Chong coy on possibility of switching to Batu Kawah

KUCHING (Nov 26): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak’s incumbent for Kota Sentosa, Chong Chieng Jen today did not rule out the possibility of him switching to contest in Batu Kawah in the 12th state election.

The DAP Sarawak chief said that whether he would defend Kota Sentosa or switch to stand in Batu Kawah depended on the line-up of his opponent Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“There is a possibility,” he said when asked if he would stand in Batu Kawah instead of defending Kota Sentosa during a press conference at the party’s headquarters here.

During the conference, Chong unveiled the candidates for 18 out of the 26 seats that DAP Sarawak will be contesting in this polls.

The candidates that have yet to be announced for the eight seats are Padungan, Pending, Kota Sentosa, Batu Kawah, Batu Kitang and Stakan in Kuching as well as Bawang Assan and Dudong in Sibu.

Chong said DAP Sarawak did not announce the names for the eight areas due to strategic reasons.

For the seats in Kuching, he said DAP Sarawak will have to see who the candidates are to be fielded by Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

According to him, the candidates for these areas can be interchanged and DAP Sarawak will adjust accordingly, depending on who the opponents are from SUPP.

As for Bawang Assan and Dudong, he said DAP Sarawak did not announce candidates for the two seats because they are still looking at cooperating with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

He added that DAP Sarawak’s doors are still open for a final negotiation and arrangement with PSB so that DAP Sarawak and PSB can work together to fight GPS.