Chong: DAP still leaving door open for collaboration with PSB (Video)

KUCHING (Nov 26): The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak has not discounted working with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) in the upcoming state election, said chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

As such, he said the party has not announced its candidates for Bawang Assan and Dudong, where the incumbents are PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and PSB presidential council member Datuk Tiong Thai King respectively.

Chong, who unveiled 18 of the party’s candidates today, said the move demonstrated DAP Sarawak’s sincerity in working together with PSB to fight Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

The Kota Sentosa incumbent admitted negotiations with PSB so far have not been very successful.

“Nevertheless, DAP is willing to compromise and still opens our door to a final negotiation and arrangement with PSB on the seats,” he said.

Chong said he would not set a deadline for PSB but as nomination day is Dec 6, the party should not wait until the eleventh hour.

“We will see how-lah. Whatever the reasonable time,” he said.

According to him, Sarawak needs a strong opposition in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) so that GPS will not have access to a blank cheque.

He claimed while Sarawak’s reserves stood at RM30 billion at the end of 2017, this dropped to RM23 billion by the end of 2019.

“In a short span of two years, our reserves fund depleted by RM7 billion. At the rate this is going, it won’t be long before this reserves fund runs out. We cannot allow GPS to have a blank cheque, especially in DUN,” he claimed.