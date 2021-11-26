CineBah 2021 to showcase eight short films by Sabahans

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 26): The CineBah 2021 Virtual Short Film Screening will treat cinephiles to an array of short films made by Sabah’s very own award-winning filmmakers.

With the support of Sabah Creative Industry and Economic Innovation Centre (SCENIC), the online festival will showcase eight diverse short films, ranging from 5 to 20 minutes long.

It will be held for seven days, from November 29 to December 5.

The purpose of this screening is to introduce the Malaysian public to a new generation of Sabahan filmmakers whose works have found success at local and international film competitions and festivals.

Among the films that will be screened are ‘House Without Ground’ by award-winning Sandakan filmmaker, Putri Purnama Sugua, which was nominated for the Snow Leopard Scholarship at the 6th Asian World Film Festival organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA); ‘Forget Me Not’ by newcomer, Kota Kinabalu-born Anwar Johari Ho whose film opened at the distinguished Jogja-NETPAC Asian Film Festival and UNIMAS fresh grad, Ekin Kee Charles’ coming-of-age story set in Kota Marudu, ‘Pace’.

Ekin became the first East Malaysian Grand Prize winner of the illustrious BMW Shorties in 2019 – a highly prestigious short film competition where winners receive RM80,000 to produce their next short film.

SCENIC general manager Viviantie Sarjuni said that SCENIC is hopeful that CineBah 2021 will be able to foster new audiences, specifically for East Malaysian content.

“We at SCENIC are very excited to support CineBah 2021 and in turn, the future of Sabahan films.

“Our Creative Chamber is one of SCENIC’s core pillars and with CineBah 2021 and other events, SCENIC wishes to create a demand for creative work in the state through collaborations with stakeholders in the ecosystem,” she said.

Meanwhile, CineBah 2021 programme director Nadira Ilana said that she was proud of the selection of short films and what the Sabahan talents have achieved.

“Sabah’s film industry is considerably young so it’s important that these voices are recognised and supported.

“In the meantime, it would be great to foster a new audience that would be eager to watch content from Borneo,” she said.

On December 2 and 3, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm, there will be a live Q&A session with the filmmakers over Zoom which will be moderated by the programmers, Bebbra Mailin and Nadira Ilana in Bahasa Malaysia and English.

It is understood that the screenings will be regionless, meaning that they would be accessible anywhere in the world for the duration of that week.

SCENIC, an initiative under the Sabah Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation, is a body that seeks to accelerate industries in the state through technology, innovation, creativity, and collaboration with various stakeholders in the ecosystem.