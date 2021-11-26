Couple injured in motorcycle-ambulance accident at Jalan Serian-Sri Aman

KUCHING (Nov 26): A married couple were injured after their motorcycle was involved in an accident with an ambulance at Kilometre 80, Jalan Serian-Sri Aman at around 2.50pm on Thursday.

Serian district police chief DSP Aswandy Anis in a statement today said that initial investigations showed that the motorcycle suddenly darted from the left side of the road onto the oncoming path of the ambulance.

“The ambulance was on its way to transport a patient from the Sarawak General Hospital to Betong Hospital,” Aswandy said.

He added that the couple aged 59 and 43 were sent to Serian Hospital for medical treatment.

The ambulance was carrying a patient, a family member and three medical staff. None of them were physically injured in the accident.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987.