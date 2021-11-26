Covid-19: 144 new cases in Sarawak today, 3 BIDs from Nov 16-23

MIRI (Nov 26): The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak continues to drop at 144 reported today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in its daily update on the pandemic said 139 out of today’s cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and Category 2 (mild symptoms).

As for the rest, one case was in Category 3 (lung infection), three in Category 4 (lung infection and requiring oxygen support) and one in Category 5 (lung infection and requiring ventilator support).

Meanwhile, Kuching still remained at the top with 59 new cases today, followed by Miri (18), Bintulu (13) and Sibu (10).

Districts that reported single-digit cases are Limbang (9), Lawas (6), Song (5), Serian (4), Betong (3), Sarikei (3), Mukah (2), Samarahan (2), Kapit (1), Kabong (1), Belaga (1), Kanowit (1), Tebedu (1), Daro (1), Pusa (1), Tatau (1), Beluru (1), and Subis (1).

Between Nov 16 to 23, three brought-in-dead (BID) cases were reported, involving a 62-year-old woman with unknown health issue who was brought to the Betong Hospital on Nov 16; a 75-year-old woman with hypertension whose was brought to the Betong Hospital on Nov 18; and a 49-year-old man with hypertension, diabetes and asthma who was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Currently, four clusters that are still active in the state, namely the Putai 2 Cluster in Bukit Mabong, Ensurai Cluster in Limbang, Jalan Sultan Tengah Rampangi Cluster in Kuching and Jalan Ong Tiang Swee Cluster in Kuching.