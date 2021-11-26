Covid-19: Nearly 50pct of ICU beds in Sarawak taken up yesterday

KUCHING (Nov 26): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 rose slightly to 49.6 per cent yesterday, compared to 48.2 per cent on Wednesday.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) infographic shared on Facebook showed Sarawak’s usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was the fourth lowest in the country.

Sarawak’s rate was far lower than the national ICU bed utilisation rate of 63.1 per cent yesterday.

Klang Valley topped the table with 77.2 per cent of ICU beds utilised followed by Penang (73.1 per cent), Kelantan (72.4 per cent), Sabah (69.6 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (67.1 per cent), Terengganu (66.1 per cent), and Melaka (65.2 per cent).

Other states and territories that recorded lower ICU bed utilisation rates than the national rate were Perak (62.2 per cent), Johor (58.4 per cent), Perlis (52.6 per cent), Pahang (49.2 per cent), Kedah (41.8 per cent), and Labuan (41.7 per cent).