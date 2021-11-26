DAP Sarawak reveals just 18 candidates, other names on hold for strategic reasons (VIDEO)

KUCHING (Nov 26): The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak has announced 18 out of its 26 candidates for the 12th state election.

Chairman Chong Chieng Jen told a press conference 11 of the 18 are new faces for the party.

They are Granda Aing (Tasik Biru), Chang Hon Hiung (Mambong), Laerry Jabul (Kedup), Brolin Nicholsion Benedict Achung (Bukit Semuja), Philip Wong (Repok), Solomon Kumbong (Pelagus), Joseph Jingut (Bukit Goram), Kenneth Lagong (Baleh), Tonny Ung (Samalaju), Peter Hee (Piasau), and Marcus Hugo (Senadin).

The seven experienced candidates include two incumbents – Irene Chang (Bukit Assek) and David Wong (Pelawan) – while the others are Leon Jimat Donald (Simanggang), Yong Siew Wei (Meradong), Tony Chiew (Tanjong Batu), John Bryan (Kemena), and Alan Ling (Pujut).

Chong pointed out while Tanjong Batu incumbent Chiew Chin Sing would be giving way to his son Tony, it did not mean he would be retiring from politics.

“Tony, the son, has been the assistant for many years. Chiew is not retiring from politics but he is not contesting. He is stepping back from the frontline of politics,” said Chong.

He said DAP Sarawak has not announced the candidates for the remaining eight seats it wishes to contest in – Pending, Padungan, Kota Sentosa, Batu Kawah, Batu Kitang, Stakan, Dudong, and Bawang Assan – for strategic reasons.

The Kota Sentosa incumbent said DAP would wait until the Sarawak United People’s Party’s (SUPP) candidates for the seat are revealed.

“We will see who the candidates SUPP will be fielding and we will adjust accordingly. Candidates for these areas can be interchanged.

“We will withhold until GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) or SUPP announces their candidates. As for the other areas, we wish our candidates good luck and work hard – not for yourself, but for the party and for Sarawak,” he said.

Chong later handed over ‘watikah’ (credentials) to the named candidates, except John Bryan who was not present.