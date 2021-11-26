DAP to name Sarawak polls candidates today, greenhorns expected in line-up

KUCHING (Nov 26): The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak is expected to announce its 26 candidates for the coming state polls today.

The party has invited the media to cover its ‘watikah’ (credentials) handing over ceremony to candidates for the 12th Sarawak election at 1pm.

Although the brief invitation did not state the number of candidates or seats the party would contest in, it has been previously reported that DAP Sarawak seeks to contest in 26 constituencies.

They are expected to be Tasik Biru, Padungan, Pending, Kota Sentosa, Batu Kitang, Batu Kawah, Stakan, Mambong, Kedup, Bukit Semuja, Simanggang, Repok, Meradong, Bukit Assek, Dudong, Bawang Assan, Pelawan, Pelagus, Bukit Goram, Baleh, Tanjong Batu, Kemena, Samalaju, Piasau, Pujut, and Senadin.

DAP Sarawak’s five incumbents are Chong Chieng Jen (Kota Sentosa) – who is also DAP Sarawak chairman, Chiew Chin Sing (Tanjong Batu), Irene Chang (Bukit Assek), Violet Yong (Pending), and David Wong (Pelawan).

In the 2016 state election, DAP Sarawak won seven out of the 31 seats contested.

However, Padungan incumbent Wong King Wei quit the party in July last year, while the Federal Court disqualified Dr Ting Tiong Choon as Pujut assemblyman early last year due to his past dual citizenship.

Yesterday, Chong, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chief, said greenhorns could be expected from DAP.

“Quite a fair bit, but I can’t say offhand,” he told a press conference.