DBKK launches anti-corruption plan

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 26): Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) has launched its five-year anti-corruption plan (2021 – 2025), which was adapted from the Chief Minister Department’s Anti-Corruption Plan from two years ago.

Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, Datuk Abidin Madingkir said that the plan is an important document that will help monitor any potential corruption and violation within DBKK.

“A total of 53 potential risks are contained in the plan and 198 action plans that are designed to address those potential risks,” he said during the launching of the plan here on Friday.

“This plan is significant and it coincides with the Sabah Maju Jaya direction,” stressed Abidin, adding that it would function as a local authority at the forefront.

Abidin, who is the minister in charge of DBKK affairs, called on all the DBKK staff to uphold the plan and to strengthen the integrity of their organisation.

He added that DBKK’s system and procedures will be strengthened and reviewed to further curb corruption.

Also present were Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip, Sabah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy director Awang Samsul Baharam Bungso, Head of Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division, DSP Lee Nyuk Kim and DBKK Director General Junainah Abbie.