Developer ordered to pay RM104,342 to four for late delivery of houses

SIBU (Nov 26): A developer was ordered by Sarawak Housing Purchaser Claims Tribunal to pay a total of RM104,342.60 to four of his clients for late delivery of property.

Tribunal president Trabawan Mandi ordered the developer to make the payment to the four claimants within 45 days after receiving the letter of award from them.

At the press conference yesterday, Trabawan said the developer admitted there were delays and asked that the compensation to exclude the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The Tribunal ordered the developer to pay RM25,165.80 to Kaya Mawang for the delay of 1,280 days; RM25,130.16 to Jenny Anchar for the delay of 1,336 days; RM26,350.62 to Bonnie Anchar for the delay of 1,371 days, and RM27,696.02 to Pitrus Candang Arong for the delay of 1,441 days.

According to Trabawan, the amount to be paid by the developer to the claimants was based on the number of ‘delayed days’ up to yesterday (Nov 25).

All house buyers should receive the house with the OP 24 months after they have signed the sales and purchases (S&P) agreement.

However, none of them have received the OP.

Trabawan also said the compensation for late delivery is between RM18.81 and RM20.46 per day depending on the S&P.

The first claimant Kaya Mawang told the court that he signed the S&P agreement of Ra M248,899 single-storey corner terraced house at Seduan Land District on Jan 29, 2016.

He should have received the property 24 months later which was on Jan 29, 2018.

Jenny signed the S&P of a RM228,899 single-storey intermediate terraced house at Seduan Land District on Oct 15, 2015.

Bonnie signed the agreement for a single-storey intermediate terraced house at Seduan Land District worth RM233,899 on Sept 10, 2015.

Pitrus signed the agreement for a single-storey intermediate terraced house worth RM233,899 at the same area on July 2, 2015.

According Trabawan the house buyers could claim for late delivery of property and any defection to the house.

“The highest amount that a house buyer can claim under the Tribunal is RM150,000,” he said.

Trabawan was assisted by Alhadi Ibrahim and Simon Woon Ta Meng.