Ex-Warisan man Mohamaddin Ketapi officially joins Bersatu

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 26): Lahad Datu Member of Parliament (MP) and Segama state assemblyman Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi has officially become a member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said Mohamaddin’s membership application was approved and accepted at the special Bersatu Supreme Council meeting last night that was chaired by president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Bersatu welcomes his membership because it will not only further strengthen the party’s position in the Sabah state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, but also provide a huge benefit to the development and welfare of the people in the Parliamentary and state assembly constituencies that he (Mohamaddin) represents,” Hamzah said in a statement.

On Oct 30, Mohamaddin announced that he was quitting Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) as he wanted to focus on developing both Lahad Datu and Segama.

Hamzah said that at the meeting, Bersatu also agreed to hold the 5th Bersatu Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Dec 18 and 19 at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) that will be physically attended by 1,600 delegates nationwide.

“As such, we wish all the best to delegates attending the divisional general meetings nationwide that will be held from Nov 26 to Nov 28,” he said.

On the Sarawak state election, Hamzah said Bersatu would hold further talks with the component parties of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to determine the strategy and preparations for the Dec 18 polls.

On the Melaka polls held on Nov 20, Hamzah said Bersatu felt that the results of the state election showed that PN was a party that was influential as well as had solid support among voters in the state. — Bernama