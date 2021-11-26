Gastronomy Centre proposed for Kuching in light of Unesco recognition

KUCHING (Nov 26): A Gastronomy Centre has been proposed to be set up here in light of Kuching’s recognition under the Unesco Creative Cities Network.

Kuching became the first city in Malaysia to be admitted as a member early this month.

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng recently met with Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah on the proposal.

He briefed Abdul Karim on the establishment of the Gastronomy Centre, which could be a one-stop centre to promote food tourism, drive economic growth, and create jobs, as well as protect and promote cultural food heritage.

Wee said gastronomy tourism would add vitality to rural communities, support small and medium enterprises, local food and drink producers, and strengthen positions in the market.

It could also contribute to the tourism experience while promoting the preservation and development of local produce, he said.

“Kuching City is famous for its uniqueness – be it the local food, drinks, and products, but also having a lot of historical buildings to attract the international and local tourists.

“As a City of Gastronomy, having a Gastronomy Centre is a good start for Kuching because we can gather all kind of delicious food and drinks under one roof and at the same time promote Kuching City and Sarawak to the rest of the world,” he said.

He suggested the centre could also be used for gastronomy activities such as cooking or culinary classes, food bazaar, local product bazaar, and research activities.