KK still contributes most Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 26): Sabah recorded 486 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, with 98 per cent under Categories 1 and 2.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said only two patients in Category 3 and three in Category 4.

“One patient in Category 5 and four cases still under Health Department assessment,” he said.

Kota Kinabalu with 100 cases, remains the main contributor to the state’s daily numbers, while three other districts in the “Empat Serangkai” group, namely Ranau, Tuaran and Kota Belud recorded a marginal decrease except Ranau which dropped 30 cases.

“Every day the community is reminded of the need to adhere to the SOP seriously. The number of cases through sporadic infections is too high and this means infections happen so easily.

“We do not know who carries the virus and where and when the infection occurs. In Kota Kinabalu, 43 per cent of the total new infections were through sporadic infections, almost 49 per cent in Penampang, 44 per cent in Kota Belud and 77 per cent in Beaufort,” he added.

Overall the percentage of sporadic infection for Sabah on Nov 26 is 41.