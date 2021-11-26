Managing Covid-19 pandemic most difficult period of my political career – Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 26): Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin regards the period of his being prime minister during the Covid-19 pandemic as the most difficult episode in his political career of almost 50 years.

Muhyiddin said he was entrusted with the huge responsibility of steering the nation during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, an unprecedented global health crisis.

“…and as we know, this is a crisis that threatens the lives and livelihood of the people on a huge scale and which has prolonged until today,” the former prime minister said when officiating the launch of his pictorial biography titled “Abah Teguh Kita Bersama” here today.

Also present were Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon and Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Muhyiddin, who is National Recovery Council (MPN) chairman, said along with his colleagues in the Cabinet, the government then had done the very best it could to tackle the crisis, with priority given to saving lives and livelihood.

“I chaired National Security Council meetings almost every day and at the same time managed Covid-19 related matters day and night to get latest reports from the Health director-general, Health Minister, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation and so on.

“I am really saddened that deaths continue to occur and that many are still impacted by the pandemic which has not seen an end, what more with thousands without jobs and struggling,” he said while describing the experience of managing the pandemic when appointed Prime Minister on Feb 29, 2020 as unforgettable.

Meanwhile, the 248-page pictorial biography features, among others, a collection of 370 photos narrating Muhyiddin’s journey in government and political administration, starting as Johor assistant state secretary in 1970, member of parliament, state assemblyman and Johor Menteri Besar.

It also features the period when he helmed six federal ministries, his stint as Deputy Prime Minister and eventually as the nation’s eighth Prime Minister, besides also serving under seven prime ministers before that.

The biography was published in cooperation with Pertubuhan Gagasan Minda Merdeka, Ummah Aid Foundation and Zumail Global Sdn Bhd with the first 15,000 copies ready to hit the bookshelves at RM250 a copy. – Bernama