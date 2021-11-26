No B.1.1.529 Covid-19 variant cases detected in Malaysia as of today – Khairy

MIRI (Nov 26): Malaysian Health Ministry has confirmed that there has not been any Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529 reported in the country as of Nov 26, based on genomic surveillance.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today, as prevention measures, travellers returning to Malaysia from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe are required to undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status and will not be allowed to undergo quarantine at home.

The measures, he added, was following cases the variant that has been detected in three countries – South Africa (77 cases), Botswana (four cases), and Hong Kong (two cases).

“Malaysian travellers who plan to visit the seven countries mentioned above, will not be allowed to proceed with their travelling plan.

“Whereas foreign travellers with travel history to these countries within 14 days will not be allowed to enter Malaysia temporarily,” said Khairy adding that samples from individuals arriving Malaysia from the seven countries have been taken for genomic surveillance.

The first reported case of the variant B.1.1.529 was detected in Botswana on Nov 11 followed by South Africa on Nov 14 and Hong Kong on Nov 25. The case detected in Hong Kong has a history of travelling to South Africa.

According to the report, the new variant has 32 mutation spike protein which was twice more than the Delta variant. To date, there is no further information relating to the incubation period, symptoms and the infectiousness of the new variant B.1.1.529.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is conducting detailed monitoring on the revelation of the new variant based on the reported cases. The new variant is categorised by WHO as ‘Variant Under Monitoring’ (VUM).