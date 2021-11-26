No invite yet from Bersatu for discussions on Sarawak polls – Abang Johari

BETONG (Nov 26): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has yet to receive an invitation from Bersatu to discuss the 12th state election, GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said.

He said in any case, should the coalition get one (invitation), he would have to look into it first before making any decision.

“I am not aware (of any discussion). We will wait and see what are objectives of the discussion should there be an invitation,” the Sarawak chief minister told reporters after a meet-and-greet session with the people of Kabong here today.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin yesterday was quoted as saying that Bersatu will hold discussions with Perikatan Nasional (PN) and GPS component parties to prepare and determine strategies for the Sarawak election.

Meanwhile, when asked how GPS would react if Bersatu goes ahead and fields candidates in the state election, Abang Johari said the party had the right to do so but GPS would remain firm with its own decision to contest all 82 seats.

“Let them (contest), but we (GPS) remain firm with our decision,” he said.

The Election Commission has set December 18 as polling day for the Sarawak state election.

Nominations will be held on December 6 and early voting on December 14. – Bernama