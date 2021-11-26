PBB Tellian youth wing give Yussibnosh Balo full support

SIBU (Nov 26): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Tellian Youth wing expressed its full support for Tellian incumbent Yussibnosh Balo to be retained for the seat in the 12th State Election.

Its chief Johann Hariss Sulaiman said that they had full confidence in Yussibnosh to continue his service based on his good track record when serving the people in the constituency.

“However, we still leave the final decision to the top party leadership,” he told The Borneo Post’s sister paper Utusan Borneo.

Johann said that even if Yussibnosh is sidelined, any new candidate must be from PBB and must also have served the party and the local community in the past years.

“We will ensure that PBB retains the seat in style in the coming election,” he added.

In the 2016 state election, Yussibnosh garnered 5,087 votes and beat his sole opponent Asini Hasni Yahya from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) who only collected 666 votes.