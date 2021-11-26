PKR S’wak Women throws support behind Anwar as PKR president, opposition leader

KUCHING (Nov 26): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak Women has pledged its support to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as PKR president as well as Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman and leader of the opposition.

PKR Sarawak advisor Dato Sri Hafsah Harun in a statement today said that Anwar was the most qualified leader to lead the party.

“He is a leader with extensive experience in politics; the trigger of reforms in 1998; and a people-oriented leader who has always dared to expose the issues of malpractice and corruption that grip our country as well as defending the fate of the common people,” she said.

As such, she said that PKR Women will stand tall alongside Anwar and believe in his fight to bring about change and reform for a fairer Malaysia.

She added that the fight for reformation must continue whether or not PKR Sarawak wins in the coming state election.