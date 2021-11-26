PNB ‘Minggu Saham Digital’ a resounding success

KUCHING (Nov 26): Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) Wednesday concluded its annual financial literacy flagship programme ‘Minggu Saham Digital’ (MSD) with resounding success.

It was a success after having recorded more than 1.5 million views over seven days, and more than 5 million engagements across its social media channels.

“The week-long edutainment event, themed #laburbersama, was geared towards enhancing financial literacy amongst Malaysians of all ages, through various online activities,” said PNB in a press statement.

Following the success, PNB president and Group chief executive, Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn, said he would like to convey PNB’s utmost gratitude to everyone involved, especially participants who made MSD 2021 an enjoyable event.

All of PNB’s programmes throughout the week continue to be available on MSD’s Facebook and YouTube channels too.

“We hope that participants have managed to gain new knowledge from their experience with us and continue to support our financial literacy efforts,” he said.

The official MSD website was frequented one million times with the Jom… Kira Duit contest receiving 307,000 submissions from over 9,000 participants.

Millions of viewers were provided the opportunity to win prizes worth more than RM500,000 by participating in contests held pre- and during MSD.

Ahmad Zulqarnain also thanked their corporate partners for being instrumental in ensuring that MSD 2021 continues to be one of the largest financial literacy events in Malaysia.

MSD’s Rakan Premier partners are Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Sime Darby Plantation Bhd and UMW Holdings Bhd.

“Sime Darby Bhd, Sime Darby Property Bhd, SP Setia Bhd, Malaysian Industrial Finance Bhd (MIDF) and Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) are MSD’s Rakan Utama while MNRB Holdings Bhd, Duopharma Biotech Bhd, Velesto Energy Bhd and Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) are also in the Rakan category,” said PNB.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Ramli Ab Rahman from Kuala Lumpur was adjudged winner of MSD’s Jom… Kira Duit contest taking home a Hyundai Kona 2.0 Standard while Filzah Haziyah Ahmad Shah from Kota Kinabalu was runner-up taking home a Toyota Yaris 1.5G (AT).

Second runner-up was Mohd Shahril Amin Shahdan from Teluk Intan winning a Perodua Ativa 1.0 Turbo AV and Abdul Hamid Hasan from Jitra the third runner-up, wining a Honda CB250R motorcycle.

Eight winners walked away with Honda Dash 125 motorcycles; five of them Ringgit Emas winners.

MSD’s daily Live Trivia contest also recorded 4,592 participants. There were also 2,400 Daily Lucky Draw winners during the MSD.