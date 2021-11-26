Sarawak polls: Five-cornered fight expected in Lambir, says incumbent

KUCHING (Nov 26): Lambir state constituency is expected to see a five-cornered fight in the coming 12th state election, said its incumbent Ripin Lamat.

“Looking at the current situation, I expect it to be a four or five-cornered fight in the coming state polls.

“This is democracy. A lot of individuals have the interest to contest for the seat, so we welcome them,” he said when met by reporters after attending the Sarawak Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) dialogue session with southern zone commercial vehicles licensing associations at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar, Jalan Simpang Tiga here this afternoon.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Lambir chairman said it will be his third term contesting in Lambir should he be nominated to contest in the seat.

In terms of preparations to defend Lambir, he said: “We are prepared anytime to contest for the seat in the coming state polls.”

The 11th state election in 2016 saw a three-cornered fight, with Ripin who contested under the Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket, against Mohdar Ismail of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Arif Paijo of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS)

Ripin won with majority votes of 4,907.