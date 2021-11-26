Sarawak polls: Tony Chiew expects tough multi-cornered fight in Tanjong Batu

KUCHING (Nov 26): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak’s candidate for Tanjong Batu state seat Tony Chiew, the son of incumbent Chiew Chin Sing, sees the coming Sarawak election as an uphill battle particularly amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 35-year-old said not only is the opposition lacking the resources to fight the ruling coalition, but the restrictions of the standard operating procedure (SOP) during the campaign would not be helping.

“It will be a tough fight especially under the pandemic and with all the restrictions of SOP during the campaign period. Besides, resources are also very limited for us as an opposition party in terms of manpower and funding.

“But we will continue to work hard for the people and retain the seat for the party,” he told The Borneo Post today after being announced as among the 18 candidates to contest under the DAP ticket in the 12th Sarawak election.

Chiew said he would expect a multi-cornered fight in Tanjong Batu, regarding it as the nature of democracy.

“We welcome all (opponents) and we respect them all. And we will work hard for the people and our party.”

According to him, there were quite a few challenges that DAP Sarawak would be facing.

He said among the challenges were a high possibility of low voter turnout on the polling day, which is slated for Dec 18.

“And with the restrictions of SOP, we are at the down side,” he said.

Despite this, Chiew thanked the party for naming him as the candidate for Tanjong Batu.

“I appreciate the opportunities given by all voters to help them since I joined the party nine years ago, and their continuous support and encouragement even after I was defeated by (Bintulu MP) Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing in the 2018 general elections by a majority of about 7,000 votes.”

Chiew, who graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Political Science at University of Canterbury, New Zealand, recalled that he polled about 20,000 votes against Tiong, who is Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president.

He said the election defeat did not dampen his fighting spirit, partially thanks to the encouragement from the community.

He thus pledged to continue serving the people and give his level best to retain the seat for DAP.

Chiew joined DAP Sarawak in 2012 and has been active in party work since.

He has been an assistant to his father at the DAP Tanjong Batu Service Centre prior to being named the party’s candidate.