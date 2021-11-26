Selangor announces one-month salary aid for civil servants

SHAH ALAM (Nov 26): The Selangor government today announced special financial assistance to the state civil servants of one month’s salary or a minimum of RM1,000, to be paid on December 29.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced the second special assistance with a financial implication of RM37.5 million, when tabling the state Budget 2022 at the Selangor State Assembly sitting today.

“To appreciate the tireless efforts and commitment of civil servants to ensure that service delivery remains efficient and effective, I am pleased to announce the special financial assistance for one and a half months for this year.

“This is the second special financial assistance, which is one month’s salary or a minimum of RM1,000, to be paid on December 29, 2021, with a financial implication of RM37.5 million,” said Amirudin.

He added that the first special financial assistance of half-month salary or a minimum of RM1,000 was also channelled in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration in May this year.

Amirudin also announced that the allocation for opposition assemblymen will be increased to RM400,000 for next year compared with RM150,000 currently.

“Meanwhile, for independent assemblymen who support the state government will receive an increase in allocation of up to RM500,000 in 2022,” he said. – Bernama