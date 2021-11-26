Tiong: SMC should resolve issues facing flat residents in Jalan Salim

SIBU (Nov 26): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) is urged look into solving longstanding issues faced by the residents of flats at Lorong 18, Jalan Salim here.

Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing said the residents had told him that the Occupation Permits (OP) for the flats had not been issued despite the flats being completed more than 20 years ago.

“The residents told me that they haven’t received the OPs. They pay the yearly assessment rates, and as such, the SMC should be responsible for upgrading the facilities there,” he told reporters after visiting the area yesterday morning.

PDP Dudong branch chairman Teo Boon Siew, treasurer Simon Wee and other PDP supporters accompanied him (Tiong) during the visit.

Tiong, also Bintulu MP, said whether it is affordable flat or a low cost house, the SMC should provide all the basic amenities to the residents mainly from the B40 group.

He said it was fortunate that no fire incident had occurred at the flats.

“If there is one, the insurance will not cover the flats without OPs.”

Tiong also visited the Kampung Sentosa areas, and was appalled to see the lack of proper planning with poor drainage and the basic infrastructure.

“The area lacks proper planning and insufficient infrastructure. Water supply is available but electricity is not, the monsoon drain has no outlets with stagnant water here and there.”

Tiong said he understood that the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) had already approved RM25 million to upgrade the drainage system in the area under the 12th Malaysia Plan, starting next year.