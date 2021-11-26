Two businessmen to hang in Tawau for drug trafficking

TAWAU (Nov 26): Two businessmen were sentenced to death at the High Court on Friday after being found guilty of trafficking 70.9 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine in 2018.

Judge Lim Hock Leng passed the sentence on Tan Teng Siong, 42, and Tay Thong Keng, 34, after the defence failed to raise any reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case, stating in his judgment that both the accused had the joint intention of smuggling the drugs and therfore were found guilty.

According to the charge, Teng Siong as the first accused, his brother Tan Teng Sang, 38, the second accused and Tay, the third accused, were charged with jointly trafficking the drugs at Jalan Haji Karim, here, at 12.30 pm on Nov 9, 2018.

Teng Sang, who is also a businessman, was released and acquitted of the charges against him at the end of the prosecution’s case on March 20.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohammed Ali Imran led the prosecution team, while Teng Siong was represented by lawyers Dominic Chew and Luke Ressa, while Ram Singh represented Tay. – Bernama