United Nations in Malaysia, UNFPA to host ‘Road to Justice’ talk

KUCHING (Nov 26): The United Nations in Malaysia and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Malaysia will host a live talk titled ‘Road to Justice’ tomorrow.

The talk starts from 2pm to 3pm on UNFPA Malaysia’s Facebook page and is organised in conjunction with International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2021 and 16 Days of Activism.

The focus will be on survivors of gender-based violence during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.

There will also be discussion on how to overcome barriers for women’s access to justice.

Five panelists will share their thoughts on the topic. They are Syariah Judiciary Department Director of Training Division Nenney Shuhaidah Shamsuddin, All Women’s Action Society (AWAM) Executive Director Nisha Sabanayagam, Malaysian Centre for Constitutionalism and Human Rights Chief Human Rights Strategist Firdaus Husni, Royal Malaysia Police Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division Former Principal Assistant Director Lily Choo, and Kemban Kolektif independent consultant Melissa Akhir.

The talk will be moderated by independent broadcast journalist and gender activist Tehmina Kaoosji.