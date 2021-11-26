With Masing’s untimely passing is Baleh still PRS’ formidable fortress?

KAPIT (Nov 26): The constituency of Baleh has not had a new elected representative since the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing was first elected in 1983.

He won the seat then for Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) and continued to defend Baleh upon the formation of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) in 2004.

Following his untimely passing on Oct 31, the political landscape changed overnight, significantly disrupting the party’s election plans.

Several names have been mentioned in PRS circles as winnable candidates in this post-Masing era.

Among them are Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong – who is PRS Baleh deputy chairman, Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, PRS Baleh Youth chief Nicholas Kudi Jantai – Masing’s nephew, and Puan Sri Datin Amar Datuk Corinne Masing – Masing’s widow.

A local from Sungai Gaa’t, two-term MP Ugak’s parliamentary constituency covers Baleh, Belaga, and Murum state seats.

A loyal lieutenant of PRS, he served as a political secretary to the chief minister and as Masing’s private secretary for many terms before being elected.

Should he be PRS’ choice, Ugak would likely focus on the construction of road links, which he sees as key to rural folk opening up idle land to generate income.

Nyabong, who won Pelagus in 2016, is from Sungai Merirai and also a familiar face in Baleh.

He too has prioritised road construction and land development, along with quality education to enhance quality of life.

Nicholas has served as a political secretary to the chief minister for two terms, which allowed him to travel extensively in Baleh constituency to meet with longhouse folk and understand the needs of the grassroots.

Corinne too is well-known in the area as she always accompanied her husband at functions and activities, allowing her to build a close rapport with the people.

Another name being bandied about as a possible candidate to contest for GPS is Douglas Pungga, who was formerly Bukit Mabong District Officer. Hailing from Mujong, he is currently SEB Sibu Region manager in charge of the ongoing Baleh Dam construction.

His successor as Bukit Mabong District Officer, Robert Liman, has also been mentioned as a possible candidate. Having served as administrative officer to Masing for over 20 years, he arranged most programmes and activities in the constituency.

According to Tuai Rumah Inguh Miut, whoever has the blessing of PRS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will likely be able to defend the seat.

“Tan Sri Masing built strong ties with the people, in particular the community leaders, women’s bureau, and JKKKs (village security and development committees). They are the loyal supporters of PRS and will abide by the party’s decision to support the nominated candidate in the coming up election.

“Don’t forget, Baleh folk are still mourning the loss of their beloved leader and they would translate their sympathy into votes for the nominated candidate,” he opined.

Local Seta Engkah said Ugak is a winnable candidate as he is a well-known and popular local.

“He has vast political experience and contacts at federal and state level. He is capable and committed to bring development to Baleh. He worked very hard together with the late deputy chief minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing to bring development to Baleh through infrastructure and amenity projects,” he said.

Whoever is chosen to represent GPS in Baleh will likely face a multi-cornered fight with the Democratic Action Party (DAP) confirming it will field Kenneth Usang George – the son of former Pelagus assemblyman George Lagong, and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) ready to field Koh Kumbong – Ugak’s elder brother.

In the 2016 state election, Masing won the seat with 5,272 votes, while DAP’s Agop Linsong only managed 479 votes to lose his deposit.