Abang Johari: Siburan elevated to district, Balai Ringin sub-district

SERIAN (Nov 27): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today officially announced the elevation of Siburan as a district while Balai Ringin is now Sarawak’s newest sub-district.

Speaking at the launch of Serian Division’s Sarawak Government Administrative Complex, he said the decision was made by the Cabinet in order for better service delivery in these two areas which fall under Serian Division’s administration.

“The government has decided to upgrade Siburan sub-district to a district. That means Siburan will have all the necessary prerequisites and infrastructure for a district. We will appoint a DO (district officer) for Siburan as a new district in Serian Division.

“In addition, Balai Ringin will be upgraded as a sub district. Why? Because we see Serian now is developing so much so the service to the people must be upgraded.

“This means new infrastructure will be developed in Siburan and Balai Ringin,” he said.

With this announcement, Serian Division now has three districts namely Serian, Tebedu and Siburan, with Balai Ringin as the sub-district.

On the Administrative Complex in Serian, he said it is a very unique and extraordinary building since its design is modeled after the Baruk, an iconic traditional structure of the Bidayuh community who make up the majority in Serian.

He also shared with the audience that there is something special about the complex which was declared by his predecessor, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem in 2015, while its earth breaking was performed by him in 2017.

“This complex is so unique and extraordinary. It reflects the Bidayuh community being extraordinary. You know very well, Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, Adenan and myself, we acknowledge the fact that the Bidayuh, even though minority, but you have the most graduates in Sarawak in terms of ratio,” he said.

At a press conference later, Abang Johari said the complex cost RM120 million and it housed government agencies under one roof.

He also said a Conference Centre costing RM89 million, located adjacent to the complex, is now 40 per cent completed and could be ready next year.

He was confident the Conference Centre will be a place for, among others, the intellectuals from Bidayuh community to interact and have forum on matters regarding their community as well as Serian.

On a related matter, Abang Johari also announced that a 20km road project connecting Temong, Tepoi, Sadir and Annah Rais has been approved under Alternative Funding of the 12th Malaysian Plan.

He explained the approval of the project came following a meeting between him and Education, Science and Technological Research Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong in which the latter mentioned his intention to retire from active politics.

According to Abang Johari again, this project approval was made as a gesture of thanks for Manyin who has contributed a lot not only to the state but also Serian Division where Manyin is from.

Manyin had on Nov 23 officially announced that he would not be defending Tebedu, a seat which he has represented for five terms or 25 years.

“It (this road project) will start beginning next year. This is what Datuk Amar Michael Manyin is giving to the people of Serian before he retires,” he said.

Earlier, Manyin in his welcoming there have been many big projects implemented in Serian Division since its inception in 2015 including the Pan Borneo Highway project which saw two flyovers built in Serian town.

Taking a phrase from a popular Bidayuh song ‘ Kampung Love’ namely ‘I kiss you bayuh sadu’ (I kiss you not enough), he said the development projects in Serian are still ‘bayuh sadu’ as he hoped more projects will come here.

He said among the projects needed will be the road linking Temong, Tepoi, Sadir and Annah, as well as commencement of the Serian New Townhip project and extension of Taman Danu.

On Serian Division, he said its elevation from a district to a division was made on April 11, 2015 by the late Adenan during Pesta Birumuh that year, while its gazettement was made on August 1, 2015.

He also said the division spans 2,405 square kilometres. On the Administrative Complex, he said the people of Serian hoped it could provide better service delivery from the state government.

“We have seen right from Adenan and now the current chief minister Abang Johari, they have a soft spot for Serian and the Bidayuh

“Election is coming. This is the time for us to reciprocate by translating our gratitudeness by voting for GPS,” he said.

Special Envoy to East Asia (Japan, South Korea and Taiwan) and Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem, Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo MP) and State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion were among those present at the event.