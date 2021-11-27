Airlines should play their part to reduce airfares to Sarawak — Fazzrudin

KUCHING (Nov 27): Airlines have been urged to do their part in reducing airfares to facilitate the return of Sarawakian voters who wish to exercise their democratic rights.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth deputy chief Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman made this call today in light of the announcement yesterday by Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin that flights to Sarawak will be increased from 223 to 307 weekly from Dec 11.

“We fully support the approval by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to increase the flight frequency to Sarawak. This is timely due to the overwhelming requests by people who want to return to the state next month to cast their votes during the 12th State Election as well as for the holiday season.

“This is also the hallmark of a responsible government, who understands the plight of the people given the exorbitant air ticket prices of late particularly when nearing polling day,” he said in a statement.

The Tupong incumbent also expressed his hopes that the increased frequency in flights would lead to a drop in the air ticket prices, making the trip home more affordable for Sarawakians as well as encouraging tourists to visit Sarawak and support the tourism sector.

He believes that with lower airfares, maximum voter turnout can also be ensured during the state election.

“We would like to advise all Sarawakians returning home as well as tourists coming into Sarawak to continue to abide by the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the authorities such as Ministry of Health, National Security Council and the SDMC.

“This is crucial as we want to ensure the safety of all during this period of high traffic in and out of Sarawak as well as limit the possibility of Covid-19 spread particularly following news of a new Covid-19 variant,” he pointed out.

Fazzrudin said the recent drop in Covid-19 cases in Sarawak should not be a reason for people to be complacent as the resurgence of pandemic cases will impact the livelihood of the people.