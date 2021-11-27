Bersatu not contesting in Sarawak polls, says Muhyiddin

MUAR (Nov 27): Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today announced that the party will not contest in the Sarawak state election next month.

Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, said Bersatu decided on this following a meeting with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg recently.

“Although we believe we can win in certain areas, Bersatu will not contest in Sarawak out of respect for the wish of the GPS leadership. This move is to ensure that the party that is already in Sarawak can score an excellent win,” he told a press conference after opening the third delegates meeting of the Pagoh Bersatu division here today.

Muhyiddin also said Bersatu chose to stay out of the contest because it believed GPS had the ability to win and that GPS had supported the PN-led federal government when he was the prime minister.

However, he said Abang Johari indicated that he might consider having friendly parties like PN fight alongside GPS in the 15th general election (GE15). — Bernama

MORE TO COME