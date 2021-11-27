Bersatu Sarawak to skip coming state election, respects Muhyiddin’s decision

KUCHING (Nov 27): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak fully supports and respects the decision of its party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for the party to stay out of the state election next month, said its chairman Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian.

“Bersatu Sarawak will also fully support the efforts and leadership of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) led by the Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and will plan and ensure the coalition achieves an excellent victory in the election” he said in a statement today.

Jaziri concurred with Muhyiddin in respecting the views and request of GPS for Bersatu not to contest in the coming election.

“We believe that GPS has its own strengths as a coalition that has helped build Sarawak and its people to the level today.

“Therefore, our members in Bersatu Sarawak will come out to help in the campaigning and to mobilise the entire election machinery so that all efforts are made to ensure that GPS achieves a big victory this election,” he said.

He said this understanding also covers the strategic framework for the 15th general election where it will involve the Perikatan Nasional (PN) in Sarawak.

“We hope this cooperation will strengthen the ties between the state and federal governments,” he added.