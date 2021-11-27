Cancer Advocacy society to hold Zoom, FB talk by three-time cancer survivor

SIBU (Nov 27): Society for Cancer Advocacy and Awareness Kuching (SCAN) will hold an online talk, ‘I Feel Better Today’, by three-time cancer survivor Genevieve Burke on Dec 4 (Saturday).

The session will start at 2.30pm until 4pm via Zoom or follow Facebook live on SCAN Facebook page. Those interested to join via zoom can register at https://bit.ly/scangoodday. Registration is free.

Burke is a three-time cancer survivor and a thriver from Sydney, Australia and she would be sharing the secret to wellness during and after cancer.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 at the age of 42 from which she recovered.

During that time, she studied the Power of the Mind and went into studying neuroscience and became a certified hypnotherapist.

In 2020, she was again being treated for her cancer, this time, in her sternum. In 2021, she had a seizure and discovered that the cancer has spread to her brain.

Today she is alive and well.

She learned how hypnotherapy can reveal how strong the mind truly is, her mission is to share on how to use the hidden strength inside to overcome any challenges.